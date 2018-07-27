Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / The value of a broken heart (access required)

The value of a broken heart (access required)

Putting a price on ‘heart balm’ cases remains a challenge

By: David Donovan July 27, 2018

  If someone breaks your arm or your leg, a competent lawyer can probably give you a reasonably good estimate of how much your prospective case is worth. But if someone breaks your heart, putting a value on your legal claim becomes decidedly more difficult. North Carolina is one of the few states that still recognize so-called “heart ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo