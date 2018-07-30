Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets Claim – Damages – Unfair Trade Practices – Conspiracy (access required)

Labor & Employment – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets Claim – Damages – Unfair Trade Practices – Conspiracy (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 30, 2018

Even if plaintiff has suffered no damages from defendants’ alleged misappropriation of its trade secrets, plaintiff could still be entitled to nominal damages and punitive damages, and a successful misappropriation of trade secrets claim would support an unfair trade practices claim. The court grants defendants’ motion for summary judgment on plaintiff’s civil conspiracy claim; otherwise, the ...

