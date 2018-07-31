Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Tort/Negligence – Corporate Opportunities (access required)

Contract – Tort/Negligence – Corporate Opportunities (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 31, 2018

Defendants allege that plaintiff – a director of the defendant-corporation – disclosed the corporation’s confidential information and used the corporation’s laboratory to develop chemical compounds for his own benefit. Defendants’ allegations support their breach of contract and tort counterclaims, in part. The court denies plaintiff’s motion to dismiss (1) defendants Heckmann’s and Liu’s breach of contract ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo