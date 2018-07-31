New North Carolina party sues over candidate restriction

RALEIGH (AP) A new official political party in North Carolina says a law blocking some of its nominated candidates from standing for election this fall is unconstitutional.

The Constitution Party of North Carolina and three individuals picked to run under the party’s banner in November are suing the state elections board in Raleigh federal court.

The Constitution Party met official party requirements in June and nominated by convention ten candidates for various offices. But the General Assembly passed a law preventing the party from fielding candidates who also lost in the May primaries for the same office.

The elections board disqualified three Constitution Party candidates for that reason. The lawsuit — filed July 20 but announced by the party July 30 — alleges the restriction prevents them from fully participating in the election.

