Top lawmaker says Saturday sessions ahead for veto overrides

RALEIGH (AP) The Republican-controlled General Assembly is planning rare weekend floor sessions to handle two vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore said July 30 he expected the House and Senate to return for veto-override debates and votes Aug. 4. Moore says conflicting summer schedules made that day best.

Cooper vetoed bills July 27 that alter North Carolina ballot language for constitutional referenda and a state Supreme Court race this fall.

One prevents a Supreme Court hopeful who switched parties just before candidate filing from having any party label next to his name on the ballot. House Democratic leader Darren Jackson contends Republicans are meeting so it’s harder for the candidate to sue over the label change with a ballot printing deadlines approaching. Moore says that’s not been a consideration.

