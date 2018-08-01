Athlete, Duke resolve lawsuit over sexual misconduct policy

DURHAM (AP) A breach-of-contract lawsuit brought against Duke University by a soccer player accused of sexual misconduct has been resolved, but neither party will reveal the terms.

The News & Observer reports the case ended July 30, months after Ciaran McKenna won a permanent injunction preventing Duke from punishing him with a six-semester suspension.

Another student had accused McKenna of sexual misconduct during a 2015 encounter. He was found responsible in an internal disciplinary process at the university, but his lawsuit contended Duke mishandled the case. His lawyers used his signed letter-of-intent and scholarship letter to argue Duke broke its agreement with the player by holding two campus hearings, going against written procedure.

His attorney, Emilia Beskind, says McKenna is currently a student at Duke in good standing and with no disciplinary record.

