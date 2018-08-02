Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Duke law professor to study criminal justice in North Carolina (access required)

Duke law professor to study criminal justice in North Carolina (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 2, 2018

Duke Law Professor Brandon Garrett is heading up an interdisciplinary project to study data on the fairness of criminal justice system in North Carolina, according to a news release. The far-reaching study will also look at issues at the intersection of criminal justice and health. “In short, we hope to do empirical research with the potential to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo