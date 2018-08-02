Judge OKs N Carolina county’s beach parking fees for now

CURRITUCK (AP) A judge says a North Carolina county can temporarily continue to charge a fee for non-residents to park along beaches accessible only by four-wheel-drive vehicles.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports a judge denied a request from a Virginia-based group for a preliminary injunction against Currituck County’s beach parking ordinance.

The judge’s decision July 30 against the Virginia Four Wheel Drive Association means Currituck County can continue to charge the fee for parking along a 13-mile stretch of beach for now.

Under the ordinance, non-Currituck residents must pay $50 for a 10-day pass or $150 for a seasonal pass. The association says in its lawsuit that the ordinance is unconstitutional because it doesn’t require residents to buy a pass.

The county must respond to the lawsuit by Aug. 20.

