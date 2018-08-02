Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC Bar’s Nominating Committee names executive committee nominees (access required)

NC Bar’s Nominating Committee names executive committee nominees (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 2, 2018

Greensboro attorney Barbara Christy was selected July 26 by the North Carolina State Bar’s Nominating Committee to stand for election to the office of vice president of the state bar. Peter Bolac, legal counsel for the NC State Bar, said that traditionally, in North Carolina, the vice president is voted in as the next president-elect who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo