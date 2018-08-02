Quantcast
NC trial court administrator sworn in as NACM board member

By: Matt Chaney August 2, 2018

A trial court administrator in Mecklenburg County Superior Court was recently named to the board of directors of the National Association of Court Management. Charleston Carter was sworn in alongside other new board members at the NACM’s annual conference held in Atlanta in July. He is the first board member ever to be chosen from North Carolina ...

