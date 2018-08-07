Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment – Statute of Limitations & Laches – Accrual Date (access required)

Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment – Statute of Limitations & Laches – Accrual Date (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 7, 2018

Our Supreme Court has held that “[s]ince proceedings for declaratory relief have much in common with equitable proceedings, the equitable doctrine of laches has been applied in such proceedings.” Taylor v. Raleigh, 290 N.C. 608, 227 S.E.2d 576 (1976), and the Supreme Court has applied statutes of limitations to declaratory judgment actions. Penley v. Penley, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo