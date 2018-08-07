Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Dependency Adjudication – Delinquency (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Dependency Adjudication – Delinquency (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 7, 2018

Even though the juvenile, Ken, refuses to return to his respondent-parents’ house, this does not mean that respondents are unable to provide for Ken’s care or supervision or lack an appropriate alternative child care arrangement. Rather the Department of Social Services’ allegations at best establish that Ken is a delinquent or undisciplined juvenile, matters to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo