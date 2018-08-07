Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – ICWA – Court’s Notice – Notice to Tribe (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 7, 2018

Where the record indicated that the respondent-mother potentially had “Cherokee” and “Bear foot” Indian heritage, the trial court had reason to know that an “Indian child” was involved in this case. The trial court must direct Mecklenburg County Youth and Family Services to notify the tribe(s). If no response to this notification is received, the ...

