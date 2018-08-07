Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Joint Legal Custody – Decision-Making Authority

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Joint Legal Custody – Decision-Making Authority

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 7, 2018

The trial court found that the plaintiff-father does not see to it that the parties’ child, “Ayden,” gets his ADHD medication. The trial court’s findings may support its deviation from pure joint legal custody by granting the defendant-mother final decision-making authority if the parties dispute matters concerning Ayden’s ADHD treatment; however the findings are insufficient ...

