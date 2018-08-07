Quantcast
Real Property – Condemnation – Temporary Construction Easement – Damages – Motel Access (access required)

Real Property – Condemnation – Temporary Construction Easement – Damages – Motel Access (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 7, 2018

In the case of a temporary construction easement, i.e. a partial taking, a landowner’s loss of business income is not admissible evidence to prove the damages the landowner will suffer during construction. The proper measure of damages is the rental value of the property actually taken, not the interference with the business income for the ...

