Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confrontation Right – Leniency for Witness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 8, 2018

Where (1) Lakenda Malachi was the state’s principal eyewitness and the only eyewitness to the shooting of the victim, (2) the only other evidence presented by the state was tenuous, and (3) the trial court restricted defendant’s cross-examination of Malachi as to any leniency she expected (with respect to drug charges against her) in exchange ...

