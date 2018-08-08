Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Insurance Fraud – Wrong Insurer (access required)

Criminal Practice – Insurance Fraud – Wrong Insurer (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 8, 2018

Where defendant was charged with defrauding The Hartford Insurance Company, but where the state presented evidence only that defendant made fraudulent statements to Nationwide, the state failed to prove the crime for which defendant was indicted. We vacate defendant’s conviction of insurance fraud. State v. Ferrer (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-255-18, 5 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo