Criminal Practice – MAR – Superior Court Judges – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 8, 2018

Where the car in which defendant was riding was stopped because its registration was expired and because of an inspection violation, but where the DMV information received by the arresting police detective indicated (1) no inspection violation and (2) that the car was still within the grace period for its registration expiration, appellate counsel’s oversight ...

