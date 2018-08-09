Former North Carolina county managers indicted for kickbacks

ASHEVILLE (AP) Three former North Carolina county managers have been indicted after federal prosecutors say they took business kickbacks for years in exchange for $15 million in government contracts.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the indictments name former Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene, and former assistant county managers Jon Creighton and Mandy Stone. Greene is also charged with six counts of tax fraud.

Prosecutors also are seeking at least $400,000 through forfeiture money judgment against the former staffers.

The indictment, handed up on Aug. 7, cites at least 20 domestic and international trips, tickets to sports events and a $600 dinner among other purchases.

Prosecutors say the trio charged the county for airfare on trips that coincided with official meetings happening in the vicinity and made arrangements using an unidentified contractor’s credit card information.

