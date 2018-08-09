Plaintiffs in North Carolina map case say they can still sue

GREENSBORO (AP) Democrats and advocacy groups say they have the individuals and data necessary to satisfy a U.S. Supreme Court directive and show nearly all of North Carolina’s congressional districts are illegal partisan gerrymanders.

A panel of judges asked lawyers in two redistricting lawsuits to write briefs by this week on whether the plaintiffs had legal standing to sue on claims that skewed district boundaries favoring Republicans diminished voting power.

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina, Common Cause and other plaintiffs told the judges they have citizens who can make claims in 12 of 13 House districts.

Lawyers for Republican lawmakers who drew the 2016 map wrote that plaintiffs repackaged a statewide challenge like one the Supreme Court rejected in a Wisconsin case, so the lawsuits should be dismissed.

