Counterclaim OK'd in case of squabbling shareholders

By: David Donovan August 10, 2018

  Closely held corporations that are named as defendants in a shareholder’s derivative lawsuit may pursue counterclaims against that shareholder, the North Carolina Business Court has ruled in a case of first impression. Bill Gao, Johannes Heckmann, and Ellen Liu were the three co-owners of Sinova US, a seller of chemical products. In 2013 the trio negotiated ...

