Greenville attorney censured (access required)

Greenville attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2018

Attorney: Richard L. Cannon III Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1983 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 14 Background: Cannon is associated with “Upright Law” in Illinois. Upright maintains a website advertising that it can provide legal representation for consumers filing for bankruptcy nationwide, and that it has multiple lawyers in North Carolina who are identified as “partners” in ...

