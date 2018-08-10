Quantcast
By: David Donovan August 10, 2018

Attorney: John O. Lafferty Jr. Location: Lincolnton Bar membership: Member since 1972 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 14 Background: Lafferty failed to timely respond to the state bar’s letters of notice of two grievances filed against him. The investigation into one of those grievances found that Lafferty failed to prepare and file an estate’s 90-day preliminary inventory and failed ...

