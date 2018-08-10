Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Lincolnton attorney reprimanded (access required)

Lincolnton attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2018

Attorney: Blair M. Pettis Location: Lincolnton Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 30 Background: Pettis was appointed to represent a client on criminal charges. He failed to meet or communicate with the client despite numerous requests from family members, and he neglected the case by failing to file a discovery motion. Pettis failed to file ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo