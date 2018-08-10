Quantcast
Proposed ethics opinions OK one service, nix another (access required)

By: David Donovan August 10, 2018

  North Carolina attorneys would be allowed to participate in repsight.com, an online service that offers to help lawyers accumulate more positive client reviews, under certain conditions, but would not be allowed to become members of “Lawyers of Distinction,” a private lawyer vanity and marketing company, under two new proposed ethics opinions from the North Carolina ...

