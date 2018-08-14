Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Asheville attorney suspended (access required)

Asheville attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan August 14, 2018

Attorney: Mary March Exum Location: Asheville Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on June 7, effective July 12. After two years Exum may apply for a stay for the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: Exum settled a case on behalf of a client for $8,129, of which she ...

