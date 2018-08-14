Quantcast
Cary attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 14, 2018

Attorney: Lawrence Wittenberg Location: Cary Bar membership: Member since 1985 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 13 Background: Wittenberg misappropriated at least $170,000 from his law firm by cashing attorney fee checks for legal services performed while he was a salaried employee of the firm. The firm was entitled to all attorney fees earned by Wittenberg while he was a ...

