Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Cary attorney moved to inactive status (access required)

Cary attorney moved to inactive status (access required)

By: David Donovan August 14, 2018

Attorney: James I. Averitt Location: Cary Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Disciplinary proceedings stayed and disability inactive status continued May 22 Background: The state bar filed a disciplinary complaint against Averitt in January 2016. Those proceedings were stayed as long as Averitt remains on disability inactive status. Previous discipline: None

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo