Lawyers in the News

James King has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog as an associate in the firm’s Raleigh office. He will join the firm’s medical malpractice practice group, and comes to the firm from Sharpless & Stavola in Greensboro.

Sidney Minter has joined the Raleigh office of Jackson Lewis, where his practice will focus on litigating matters on behalf of management relating to wage and hour compliance, workplace safety, workers’ compensation, and other matters. He comes to the firm from Fisher Phillips in Charlotte.

Joey Polonsky has joined King & Spalding as an associate in the firm’s finance practice in its Charlotte office. He is also active in the firm’s leveraged lending and syndicated finance practices and comes to the firm from McGuireWoods in Charlotte.

Ed Roney has joined Smith Anderson as an intellectual property attorney in the firm’s technology practice group in Raleigh.

Steven Snyder has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings in the firm’s Charlotte office as a member of its cybersecurity and privacy team. He comes to the firm from Smith Moore Leatherwood.

McGuireWoods has appointed Mary Nash Rusher as managing partner of its Raleigh office. She assumed her duties Aug. 1, succeeding partner Mark Anderson, who led the Raleigh office for 10 years.

Moore & Van Allen has announced that Charlotte litigation member Valecia McDowell has been named to the firm’s management committee. McDowell is co-head of the firm’s white collar, regulatory defense and investigations practice.

The law firm Manning Fulton has relocated to a new office space in downtown Durham. The new space opened Aug. 1 and is adjacent to Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

