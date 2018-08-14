Quantcast
One expensive relationship

By: Heath Hamacher August 14, 2018

  In a case that made national news, a Durham judge has ordered a Texas man to pay $8.8 million to his lover’s ex-husband. Keith King, owner of King BMX Stunt Show, says Francisco Huizar ruined his marriage by sleeping with his then-wife, Danielle. Danielle reportedly met Huizar, a marketing tour manager, in August 2015 at ...

