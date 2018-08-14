Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Smithfield attorney suspended (access required)

Smithfield attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan August 14, 2018

Attorney: Kenneth R. Jones Location: Smithfield Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on July 16. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Jones complies with certain conditions. Background: A random procedural audit of Jones’ trust account revealed numerous deficiencies, including failure to conduct quarterly reconciliations, failure ...

