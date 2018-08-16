Quantcast
529 savings plan money is marital property (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 16, 2018

    The ground rules for how trial courts should handle disputes over 529 Savings Plans in equitable distribution divorce proceedings were established in a North Carolina Court of Appeals opinion handed down Aug. 7. In a matter of first impression, the appeals court unanimously decided that funds put aside in a tax-favorable 529 account for a child’s ...

