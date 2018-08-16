Quantcast
Judge dismisses lawsuits filed by Duke lacrosse accuser

By: The Associated Press August 16, 2018

DURHAM (AP) A North Carolina judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by the woman who gained attention for accusing a group of Duke University lacrosse players of raping her at a party.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports 40-year-old Crystal Mangum filed lawsuits against the Durham Police Department and the district attorney’s office in connection with a second-degree murder conviction in 2013. She was also seeking a new trial in the case.

Attorneys for the police department and the district attorney’s office argued Mangum’s lawsuit had passed the three-year statute of limitations, and that the district attorney’s office wasn’t properly served.

Mangum said she planned to appeal.

In 2006, Mangum’s false claims against the Duke players made national headlines, but the players were declared innocent after her story crumbled and her mental stability was questioned.

