New disciplinary complaint brought against Exum

New disciplinary complaint brought against Exum

By: David Donovan August 16, 2018

  An Asheville attorney who was suspended from the practice of law last year after handing over more than $30,000 in client funds to fraudsters posing as an investment firm now stands accused of engaging in the unauthorized practice of law during her suspension. The North Carolina State Bar filed a complaint against the attorney, Mary March ...

