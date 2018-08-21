Quantcast
Constitutional – Expression not chilled by school's initial inquiry

By: Rebecca Lightle August 21, 2018

A university did not restrict or chill students’ speech by seeking their response to complaints that they had harassed others. The students, who’d sought and obtained university approval for a campus “Free Speech Event,” met with an official to discuss allegations of sexism and racism at the event. After the meeting, the University concluded no ...

