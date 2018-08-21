Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Habitual Felon Indictment – Lesser Included Offenses (access required)

Criminal Practice – Habitual Felon Indictment – Lesser Included Offenses (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 21, 2018

Since an indictment for an offense includes all the lesser degrees of the same crime, it was permissible for a habitual felon indictment to allege that defendant had committed armed robbery but been convicted of common law robbery. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision that the habitual felon indictment in this case was fatally defective, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo