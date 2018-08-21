Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Miranda & Juvenile Rights – Spanish/English Speaker (access required)

Criminal Practice – Miranda & Juvenile Rights – Spanish/English Speaker (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 21, 2018

Where there is evidence that (1) Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detective Aimee Kelly advised the 16-year-old defendant of his juvenile rights in spoken English, written Spanish, and written English; (2) defendant initialed each of the rights enumerated on the juvenile rights waiver form that Detective Kelly reviewed with him and signed the juvenile rights waiver form in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo