Operating table tumble is a med-mal claim, Supreme Court says (access required)

Operating table tumble is a med-mal claim, Supreme Court says (access required)

By: David Donovan August 21, 2018

A lawsuit filed by a surgery patient who claims her doctor allowed her to fall off the operating table while she was under the knife is grounded in medical malpractice and not ordinary negligence, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The Aug. 27 ruling overturns a 2017 decision by the state’s Court of Appeals. In ...

