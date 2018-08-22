Quantcast
Administrative – Attorney's Fees – G.S. § 6-19.1 – Statutory Construction

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2018

Even though the respondent-board lacked the authority to discipline petitioner for his inspection of a swimming pool heater, G.S. § 6-19.1 does not authorize an award of attorney’s fees resulting from a disciplinary action by a licensing board. We reverse the superior court’s award of $29,347 in attorney’s fees to petitioner. G.S. § 6-19.1(a) provides in part, ...

