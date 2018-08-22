Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Judicial Dissolution Request – Profitable Company – Dividends – Equity (access required)

Corporate – Judicial Dissolution Request – Profitable Company – Dividends – Equity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2018

Even though plaintiff was fired from her job at the family business, since she continues to receive substantial dividends as a shareholder, and since the company continues to operate at a profit, plaintiff has failed to show that the company’s management is deadlocked, the company is unprofitable, or the assets are being mismanaged, as would ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo