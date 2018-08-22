Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Mother’s Stability – Father’s Limitations (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Mother’s Stability – Father’s Limitations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2018

Where (1) the mother has now maintained years of sobriety and has married a man who has a positive relationship with the parties’ children, (2) the parents’ communications have worsened, and (3) the father’s limited capabilities have remained static while the children’s needs are becoming more complex, the trial court could conclude that there have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo