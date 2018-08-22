Lawyers in the News (Aug. 24)

Matt Calabria and Lauren Trustman Noyes have become attorneys of counsel with Wallace & Nordan in Raleigh.

Todd Ransom has joined Moore & Van Allen as a member of the firm’s financial services team in Charlotte. Ransom was recently a partner at Haynes and Boone in New York City and previously served as assistant general counsel at Bank of America Corp.

James “Charlie” Livermon, Richard Prosser and Jill Walters have joined Womble Bond Dickinson as partners and will be part of the firm’s banking, restructuring and insolvency team in Raleigh.

Womble Bond Dickinson also announced that Beth Tyner Jones has been appointed as managing partner of the firm’s Research Triangle Park office, succeeding Christopher Bolen. Jones was recently also named the new managing partner of the firm’s Raleigh office.

Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms has relocated its Wilmington office to the historic Murchison Building on Front Street.

