Criminal Practice – Restitution – Plea Agreement – Dismissed Charges’ Victims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 23, 2018

In exchange for defendant’s plea of guilty to seven counts of felony breaking and entering, the state dismissed three counts of the same offense. The trial court had no authority to require defendant to pay restitution to the victims of the three dismissed break-ins. We vacate the restitution portion of defendant’s sentence and remand for resentencing. Since ...

