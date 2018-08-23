Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Cumberland schools settle with shooting victim for $2M (access required)

Cumberland schools settle with shooting victim for $2M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 23, 2018

  The unintended victim of a school shooting reached a $2 million settlement with Cumberland County’s board of education earlier this month, her attorney reports. Catilyn Abercrombie sued the county board of education after she was shot in the neck by a fellow student who snuck a rifle into Cape Fear High School in 2011 by tucking ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo