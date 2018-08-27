Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Valuation – Sports Memorabilia – Wife's Research

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 27, 2018

Although an unsubstantiated opinion as to property’s value is insufficient, the defendant-wife could testify about the value of the plaintiff-husband’s sports memorabilia collection after she (1) researched (a) plaintiff’s eBay bidding history, (b) his Bank of America credit card statements, and (c) a PayPal report in plaintiff’s name; (2) took inventory from the sports memorabilia ...

