Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Real Property – Prescriptive Easement – Deed Description – Proposed Road (access required)

Real Property – Prescriptive Easement – Deed Description – Proposed Road (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 27, 2018

The parties’ predecessor-in-interest divided her property into the present parties’ adjacent lots, and the parties’ deeds showed strips of their lots taken for a proposed road between the lots. Where plaintiff has used the road (which the town paved in 2006) since 1982, despite defendant’s protests, plaintiff has a prescriptive easement in the road. We affirm ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo