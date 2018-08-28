Quantcast
Civil Practice – Appeals – Taxation – Real Property – Property Tax Commission (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 28, 2018

An attorney instructed her paralegal to hand-deliver and file notices of appeal with the Property Tax Commission and to mail copies to the county revenue director and the county attorney; nevertheless the paralegal mistakenly hand-delivered, filed and mailed the papers only to the county revenue director and the county attorney. Since the commission did not ...

