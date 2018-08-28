Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Judge’s procedural error made good sense (access required)

Judge’s procedural error made good sense (access required)

By: David Donovan August 28, 2018

  The rock band Rush famously noted that if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice. Along something of the same lines, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that while one superior court judge erred by granting a pretrial motion to consolidate two lawsuits, the judge who presided over the eventual trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo