Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Rockingham attorney suspended (access required)

Rockingham attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan August 28, 2018

Attorney: Joseph Eric Altman Location: Rockingham Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Aug. 23. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Altman complies with certain conditions. Background: A random audit of Altman’s trust account revealed deficiencies including failure to reconcile the account, failure to identify ...

