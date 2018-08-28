Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wilmington attorney suspended again (access required)

Wilmington attorney suspended again (access required)

By: David Donovan August 28, 2018

Attorney: Thomas S. Hicks Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1980 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Aug. 23. The suspension is effective immediately upon the expiration of Hicks’ current five-year suspension. Background: In multiple cases, Hicks failed to act with reasonable diligence on behalf of client or respond to a client’s request ...

